SAPD releases picture of person of interest in triple shooting

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department on Thursday released a picture of a person of interest in connection with a triple shooting at Miller's Pond Park.

According to a Facebook post, two groups of gangs met Tuesday afternoon at the park 6075 Old Pearsall Road for a fight when gunfire broke out.

Three men were shot and taken to University Hospital, police said. One of the men was critically wounded.

If you recognize the man in the picture, please call the SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

