SAPD searching for man who robbed restaurant in The Rim at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and the department’s Robbery Unit Task Force is asking the community’s help in identifying a man who authorities said robbed a Northwest Side restaurant at gunpoint.

The San Antonio Police Department said the robbery occurred Wednesday at a restaurant off Interstate 10 and The Rim, releasing several photos of the unidentified man.

Robbery detectives need your help solving a case! Help us identify this suspect who's accused of robbing a restaurant at gunpoint last Wednesday night off IH-10 West and The Rim. Contact our Robbery Unit Task Force at 210-207-0300 with information. Reference: SAPD18129997. pic.twitter.com/m7BsL6Ot78 — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) June 25, 2018

In the photos, the man is seen wearing dark-colored clothing and pointing a handgun while the restaurant’s employees are standing behind him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department’s Robbery Unit Task Force at 210-207-0300. The reference number to the case is SAPD18129997.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.