SAPD: Security guards shoot driver seen dragging man through parking lot with truck

SAN ANTONIO - Two people were taken to a hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting in the parking lot of a Northwest Side bar.

Police said the shooting happened after a 25-year-old woman hit a man with her truck, dragging him through the Villages of Ingram Park shopping center parking lot just before 2 a.m.

Two security guards saw the man being dragged, drew their weapons and fired several shots at the truck, striking the driver in the neck and arm, police said.

According to investigators, the man, identified as 26-year-old Joel Berlanga, was able to get out from under the truck and ran toward the frontage road but collapsed.

The woman driving the truck lost control of the vehicle and hit a parked big rig, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the scene for a punctured gas tank on the semitrailer.

Both the driver and Berlanga were taken to University hospital, police said. Berlanga was in serious condition and the woman in critical condition. Police said Berlanga is expected to survive but authorities had no update on the woman's condition.

Police continue to investigate what happened.

