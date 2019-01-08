SAPD: Teen stabs store clerk multiple times during robbery at smoke shop

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a teenage boy accused of stabbing a store clerk multiple times during a robbery at a Northside smoke shop.

Police said the teen tried to steal a tobacco pipe and jumped over the counter at the Smokers Choice Vape & Smoke Shop in the 5100 block of West Avenue.

The teen and the store clerk began wrestling over the pipe, which ended up breaking during the scuffle.

Police said the teen then used the broken glass from the pipe to stab the store clerk multiple times.

The store clerk was rushed to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

Police said they took the teen into custody. They did not disclose what charges he may be facing.

