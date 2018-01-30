SAPD to present Purple Heart to fallen officer Miguel Moreno on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department will be awarding a Purple Heart posthumously to fallen officer Miguel Moreno as part of an award ceremony on Tuesday morning.

The event is taking place at 10 a.m. at the Lila Cockrell Theatre in the 200 block of East Market Street downtown.

Moreno, 32, and his partner, Officer Julio Cavazos, were shot on June 29, 2017 while investigating vehicle burglaries.

The two officers were approaching two men in the 200 block of West Evergreen Street when the nine-year police veterans immediately were fired upon.

According to a press release, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus will also be honoring several other officers of the department as well as some local citizens of San Antonio for various other outstanding achievements.

