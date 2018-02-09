Second arrest made in hot car death of 2 little girls in Kerr County

KERR COUNTY, Texas - A second arrest was made in the deaths of two little girls left in a car for more than 15 hours in Kerr County.

The arrest comes more than seven months after the girls’ deaths.

Kevin Franke, 17, was arrested Saturday in connection with the deaths of 1-year-old Brynn Hawkins and 2-year-old Addyson Overgard-Eddy. Their mother, Amanda Hawkins, was the original person arrested and indicted in this case.

Hawkins originally said the girls collapsed while smelling flowers at Flat Rock Lake last June. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office later revealed the girls were intentionally left in a car overnight, while Hawkins allegedly hung out with friends, one of whom was Franke.

Franke is charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, two counts of injury to a child and two counts of manslaughter.

Franke is in the Kerr County jail on a $310,000 bond for all the charges. Hawkins remains in jail. Her trial is set for March 26.

