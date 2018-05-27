Security guard chases, shoots alleged robber in gentleman's club parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after police said he was chased and shot by a security guard early Sunday morning.

According to San Antonio police, someone told the security guard at Spice Gentleman's club in the 9500 block of Perrin Beitel Road that a man had robbed them in the parking lot.

When the guard confronted the alleged robber, the man ran toward nearby apartments. Police said the guard chased him down. When the man pulled out a gun, police said the guard fired multiple shots from his own gun.

The alleged robber was shot and taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not said whether either of the men will face charges.

