Selma man arrested for murder after running over wife with truck, police say

SELMA, Texas - James Rigsby, 50, was arrested for murder after he killed his wife when he ran her over with his Ford F-350 pickup truck, according to the Selma Police Department.

Rigsby was taken to Guadalupe County Jail following the incident Saturday around 9:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of Fair Lane in Selma.

The victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel, a news release states.

Detectives with the Selma Police Department and Texas Ranger Division are investigating the incident.

Ex-boyfriend accused of stabbing, killing woman’s current love interest

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.