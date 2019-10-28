SAPD: Man arrested after fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a motel overnight.

The stabbing occurred just after midnight outside a room at the WinnQuest Inn near Fort Sam Houston in the 3500 block of Eisenhower Road, not far from Harry Wurzbach Road on the city's Northeast Side.

According to police, the man showed up to where the couple was staying and had an altercation outside the room. That's when, police said, the man stabbed the victim multiple times.

Police said the victim, a 39-year-old man, went back into the room and collapsed.

The assailant went into the room and punched the woman in the face, police said.

Officers detained the man in the parking lot of the motel shortly after the stabbing.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect, a man in his 50s, will be charged with murder. His name has not been released.

