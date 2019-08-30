Sending unsolicited sexual photos is illegal in Texas starting Sept. 1

TEXAS - Sunday is a big day for Texas as a host of new laws go into effect in the state.

Among the myriad of new laws is House Bill 2789, which makes sending unsolicited sexually explicit material electronically illegal.

Specifically, sending "any person engaging in sexual conduct or with the person's intimate parts exposed" without the consent of the person who receives them will be considered a Class C misdemeanor.

Sending explicit material of the "covered genitals of a male person that are in a discernibly turgid state" will also be considered a Class C misdemeanor, as of Sunday.

The bill, by state Rep. Morgan Meyer, R-Dallas, was passed with a bipartisan vote of 122-12 in the Texas House in April and signed by Governor Greg Abbott in June.

"Time and time again we hear stories of this sort of harassment, and it's time for a solution," Meyer said during the legislative session. "Sending a lewd photo to someone that has not requested it or someone you don't know is no different than exposing yourself to a stranger in public or performing other lewd acts. This is becoming a bigger issue among our teenagers and young adults, and while it seems less egregious since done over text or email, we must establish that this is not acceptable by making it a punishable offense."

