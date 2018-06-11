Sensational Six honor late friend who died of cancer in heartwarming photo

A 40-year friendship between a group of six women -- known as the “sensational six” -- lives on after one of the women died earlier this year.
Kris Michelle posted a photo of the five surviving women on Twitter and it has since gone viral.
The women originally planned the trip as a group of six.
After their "sensational" friend died from cancer in April, the remaining five decided to go anyway and brought along a picture of her to take a group photo at sunset on the beach.
Friendship goals.
My mom and her friends have been best friends for 40 years now. They call themselves “The Sensational Six”. They planned this trip to Florida for the 6 of them. Unfortunately, one of them passed due to cancer in April.
This is the type of friendship I want to have. 💞 pic.twitter.com/WHEtGjyt2o — kris. (@KrisMichelle_) June 9, 2018
