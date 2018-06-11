News

Sensational Six honor late friend who died of cancer in heartwarming photo

40-year friendship lives on after woman's passing

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

A 40-year friendship between a group of six women -- known as the “sensational six” -- lives on after one of the women died earlier this year.

Kris Michelle posted a photo of the five surviving women on Twitter and it has since gone viral.

The women originally planned the trip as a group of six.

After their "sensational" friend died from cancer in April, the remaining five decided to go anyway and brought along a picture of her to take a group photo at sunset on the beach.

Friendship goals.

See below:

