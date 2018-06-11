Whataburger shades IHOP name change with savage tweet

SAN ANTONIO - After keeping the internet on its toes for several weeks, IHOP officials have announced the company's name change to IHOb.

The “b” officially stands for burgers, IHOb officials announced Monday.

Officials with Whataburger, which is known for having a somewhat sassy Twitter account, responded Monday morning with a tweet that reads, "As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake.”

Both restaurant chains serve burgers and pancakes.

Looks like Whataburger is starting beef.

