Sheriff asks for San Antonio's help to find missing person Scotty Fulton

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find Scotty Fulton, 34.

Fulton was last seen in the area of Interstate 35 and Division Ave. on the South Side on August 29.

He is reported to have health conditions that require medication, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Fulton is 5'11" and weighs about 190 pounds with blue eyes and a bald head.

He was last seeing wearing a yellow safety jacket without sleeves, camo pants and white tennis shoes. He has a full-sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Authorities are asking that anyone with knowledge of Fulton's whereabouts contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org or 210-335-6000.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.