BCSO investigators looking into crash that left 5 people hurt

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County sheriff's investigators are trying to learn more about a crash that sent five people, including two children, to local hospitals.

The crash at the intersection of Loop 1604 and Schuwirth Road around 6 a.m. Tuesday involved an SUV, a VIA bus and a pickup truck.

Accident investigators early on identified the driver of the SUV, a woman in her 20s, as the person who was at fault in the crash.

"(She) ran the stop sign going westbound," said deputy Johnny Garcia, a public information officer with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

"At that point in time, the VIA bus was clipped, rolling over into this cornfield," Garcia said.

The bus was carrying only its driver at the time.

Garcia said after hitting the bus, the SUV bounced off and hit a pickup, also carrying just one person.

"It was a 56-year-old male inside the Ford F-150, and the VIA bus driver is a 29-year-old male. Both sustained minor injuries,” Garcia said.

The two men were taken to area hospitals by ambulance. The woman in the SUV was flown to a hospital by helicopter.

There were two children in her vehicle at the time, 4 and 6 years old.

One of them also went to a hospital by helicopter, while the other was taken by ambulance.

Investigators shut down the highway in both directions while they conducted a reconstruction of the crash.

They used a drone to observe the entire scene from overhead.

"We have two children that were seriously injured. So, investigators are taking every measure to ensure they understand what happened leading up to this accident," Garcia said.

As of 12:00 p.m., Loop 1604 remained closed between Green Road and FM 1346.

