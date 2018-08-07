Shocking mugshot shows former 'Mighty Ducks' goalie

OROVILLE, Cali. - Shaun Weiss, 38, is making headlines for his mugshot following an arrest Saturday for being under the influence of drugs, according to the Oroville Police Department.

Weiss is most famously known for playing the affable goalie, Goldberg, in the "Mighty Ducks" trilogy alongside Emilio Estevez.

Fans of the movies were shocked when Weiss' mugshot was made public due to his appearance.

"He was arrested for intoxication only and no further criminal proceedings are desired at this time," a Facebook post from OPD reads.

Weiss served 12 days in jail in 2017 after an arrest for possession of meth, according to TMZ.

