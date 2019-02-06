Silver Alert issued for missing SA man

SAN ANTONIO - A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing 72-year-old San Antonio man.

William Greene III was last seen at 10 p.m. Tuesday at 5101 Cambray Dr. driving a white, 2017 GMC Ryder moving truck with Indiana license plate 2539873, officials said.

Greene has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and poses a credible threat to his health and safety, officials said.

If you have any information regarding Greene, please call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

Name: William Greene III

Age: 72

Height: 5 feet, 7 inches

Weight: 195 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

