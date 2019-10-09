Cricket Crisis! Here's how social media is reacting to invasion across San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - If you have stepped outdoors in the past 24 hours, then chances are you have been a witness to the great cricket invasion of 2019. Crickets have swarmed the San Antonio area.

We explained why there's been a massive cricket infestation taking place right here.

The cricket problem has been so bad at UTSA, the university announced on Wednesday on Twitter it had taken steps to curb the infestation.

"UTSA took steps yesterday to treat, clean and monitor the cricket situation on campus. Crickets will be removed from all interior and exterior areas of the campuses, including inside of buildings. Thanks for your patience."

Well, this is new 🦗 We are aware of the current cricket situation on campus, 'Runners. @UTSAFacilities is working on finding a solution for our chirping visitors. Thanks for your patience. Please refrain from feeding the crickets - they aren't as friendly as the squirrels. #UTSA pic.twitter.com/EdFd0zgvnA — UTSA (@UTSA) October 8, 2019

Here's a look at how more people on social media have reacted to the cricket crisis of 2019!

San Antonio's crickets: Our time has come.



Me: pic.twitter.com/A8rUdR9oWA — Count Alejandrocula Villarreal (@alamofilmguy) October 9, 2019

My dad just sent this picture of "some crickets" outside the local Panera Bread (San Antonio, TX) and I'm sorry, not even coffee is worth traipsing through this. pic.twitter.com/LXL1UBIxlW — Angee Doerr (@andoerr) October 8, 2019

Everyone in San Antonio rn with the crickets lol pic.twitter.com/iwJLQ6fDXE — Dee (@imrealvgly) October 9, 2019

University of Crickets at San Antonio 🤙🏼 — فروغ (@FohRUE) October 8, 2019

The cricket storm I just had to brave to get into the grocery store...@crickets of San Antonio: pic.twitter.com/jxewhNHsuN — versa[chi]. (@districtchi) October 9, 2019

Finally saw for myself...the great San Antonio Cricket Invasion of 2019!..Crickets were everywhere during my time at #TXST in San Marcos, but I don't remember it being like this in SA...#CricketCrisis2019 #Crickets #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/grRqQ76kUi — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) October 9, 2019

Rn there are more crickets than people in the city of San Antonio — Christian Crawford (@ChristianCraw4) October 9, 2019

Landed in San Antonio to shrieks from people because a crickets had jumped on them. 😆



There does seem to be a massive infestation of crickets though. They're everywhere.



Hard to walk without stepping on them or talk without swallowing them. pic.twitter.com/1lhUB8IAlx — ৫ (@bhalomanush) October 9, 2019

