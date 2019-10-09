News

Cricket Crisis! Here's how social media is reacting to invasion across San Antonio

UTSA takes steps to curb infestation

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - If you have stepped outdoors in the past 24 hours, then chances are you have been a witness to the great cricket invasion of 2019. Crickets have swarmed the San Antonio area. 

We explained why there's been a massive cricket infestation taking place right here.

More News Headlines

RELATED: Pictures show an invasion of crickets around San Antonio

The cricket problem has been so bad at UTSA, the university announced on Wednesday on Twitter it had taken steps to curb the infestation.

"UTSA took steps yesterday to treat, clean and monitor the cricket situation on campus. Crickets will be removed from all interior and exterior areas of the campuses, including inside of buildings. Thanks for your patience." 

Here's a look at how more people on social media have reacted to the cricket crisis of 2019!

KSAT 1 of 6
Pictures show an invasion of crickets around San Antonio

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.