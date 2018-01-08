South Side business heavily damaged by fire

SAN ANTONIO - A fire that broke out at the Three Diamonds Gift Shop on Sunday left the building severely damaged.

The fire started at the store at the corner of Commercial Avenue and Sunglo Street around 7:30 p.m.

The owner’s daughter said her mother has owned the business for 20 years.

No one inside at the time of the fire and a dog was found outside, uninjured, firefighters said.

“The reason we called arson is because a neighbor reported somebody near the building at the time the fire came in. We don't know if it's related or not, but anytime it's a business that's closed up like this was, nobody was supposed to be inside. When something's undetermined, we want to make sure arson comes out and does a thorough investigation," SAFD Battalion Chief Brian O'Neill said.

Damage estimates were not available as of Sunday night.

