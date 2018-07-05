Man pleads guilty in San Antonio court to smuggling more than 50 immigrants

SAN ANTONIO - Gerardo Carreon, the Laredo man charged with smuggling more than 50 undocumented immigrants in a refrigerated trailer on June 12, has pleaded guilty in court.

Carreon, 36, made an appearance in federal court in San Antonio on Thursday morning.

He initially pleaded not guilty after he was charged with illegally transporting immigrants for money.

According to a criminal complaint, Carreron drove the tractor-trailer to an alley in the 8400 block of Laurelcrest Place near Loop 410 and Broadway and let the immigrants out.

The complaint said Carreon admitted to investigators that he traveled from Laredo to San Antonio, but that another person drove the truck to an H-E-B warehouse near Rittiman Road and parked it there.

Carreon said he drove to the warehouse and picked up the truck and drove it to the alley where he used bolt cutters to cut the seal of the trailer to allow the immigrants to exit, the document said.

The document said the youngest person in the trailer was 16 years old. All of the immigrants survived the journey.

Carreon is being held without bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 5 and faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

