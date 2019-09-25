Southside ISD principal adopts child she met at school

SAN ANTONIO - The foster care system can be a scary place for kids, not knowing where you will live or if anyone will ever adopt you. It can be even harder for children deemed to have behavioral issues.

Southside Independent School District works with a center like that for young men. The school district takes in the students, works with them and embraces them in community.

"He pulled at me and no other way and he's not my biological son but he's definitely born in my heart. I just knew that connection was there," principal at Pearce Elementary Brenda Gonzales said. "I said I think I'm going to take him home."

Breydan was one of the numerous students from the foster care system who goes to school at Pearce Elementary.

As principal, Brenda Gonzales meets and interacts with children all day, but when she met Breydan, she knew it was special.

"Breydan talked about himself and what he liked and his favorite subjects. And then he said that his end goal was to be adopted. And so he said OK well that's our goal too," Gonzales said.

"He came to us with all the challenges that he was facing in life you know seven years of age of just the no structure no family no support. It was just being at the residential treatment center or in different foster care.," said Gonzales.

The adoption won't be official until November and Brenda and Breydan are already excited to sign the final papers.

"And so we're waiting for that moment and we can't wait for that moment. Breydan's waiting for that moment," said Gonzales.

But Breydan already feels like part of the family, he is Brenda and her husband's first son.

For the Gonzales family and Breydan it's all about love, passion and enjoying the little things in life, even as simple as a favorite meal.

"He loves Chili's… specifically the molten lava cake. Yeah. And the first time we saw him eat it. He was savoring every moment," said Gonzales.

Breydan just wanted to find a family who will love him, and with the Gonzales family, he found just that.

Now Brenda wants her story to help other kids like her son.

"We want to inspire others to say I have that I can give someone love I can share moments with them and be able to walk away knowing that they could trust the journey with those boys and girls whoever it is that they could trust that love is all they need to get them through anything," said Gonzales.

Brenda's son's name is Breydan, his parents combined their names Rey and Brenda -- then his middle name is Pearce the school where they fell in love with him.

Breydan was part of the Guiding Light Residential Treatment Center. If you're interested in learning more about the program you can check out the program by clicking here.

Thursday on KSAT we sit down with Brenda Gonzales's vice principal who was the first to adopt her son from the Guiding Light RTC, inspiring Brenda.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.