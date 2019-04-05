Speculation swirls after discovery of human remains in far West Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - The discovery of human remains in West Bexar County has opened up a lot of questions and caused some people to speculate about whose they may be.

A passerby notified the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon after finding what were described by a spokesman as remains “burnt beyond recognition” in an area of brush off Highway 211 between Culebra and Bandera roads.

Deputy Johnny Garcia, a public information officer for BCSO, said the remains are basically bones and that investigators are not sure yet of the gender of the person.

The medical examiner’s office took custody of the findings.

Sheriff’s investigators, meanwhile, searched the area Thursday afternoon and evening with the help of cadaver dogs and a drone.

They planned to return to the area after daylight Friday.

Upon hearing the news, people who have been helping in the search for missing mother and businesswoman Andreen McDonald showed up at the scene Thursday night.

The 29-year-old far North Bexar County resident disappeared from her home last month under suspicious circumstances.

Her 40-year-old husband, Andre McDonald, is considered a suspect in her disappearance and potential murder, although so far he has been charged only with tampering with evidence.

He was released from jail earlier this week after a judge lowered his bond from $2 million to $300,000.

“I think this is her,” said Melinda Pennell, one of the volunteer organizers of several community searches for Andreen McDonald. “This is going to be good closure for the family. The circumstances I don’t like. I mean, to find a burned body, who does that? It’s just beyond inhumane.”

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Thursday night he is hopeful that Andreen McDonald is found, although it’s too early to tell if the remains are hers.

He said it could take weeks or even months before forensics tests are complete.

