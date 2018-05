SAN ANTONIO - This Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Steve Spriester will sit down with meteorologist Steve Browne in the latest edition of Spriester Sessions on KSAT.com.

Browne will be retiring next month after 26 years with the KSAT 12 Weather Team.

