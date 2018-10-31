Star-Lord vs. Starbucks: Texas kid dresses up as his favorite barista for Halloween

HOUSTON - Tyler Coulter is a barista at a Houston-area Starbucks when he’s not singing lead vocals for his band the Unknown Brothers.

It turns out his biggest fan is more into his day job, though.

Tyler is also the name of the boy who is dressing up as his favorite Starbucks employee.

“Meet my favorite customer. His name is also Tyler! He's been coming to my store with his family since he was a wee lad. This year he decided to be 'Starbucks Tyler' for Halloween!” Coulter wrote as part of a Facebook post.

Little Tyler's mom posted to Facebook as well saying big Tyler always takes time to visit with her son and talk about dinosaurs, super heroes and "Star Wars."

She said she's been taking her son to the Starbucks in Atascocita, just outside Houston, since he was 3-years-old.

The tiny Tyler told Coulter his “Starbucks Tyler” costume beat out Star-Lord from “Guardians of the Galaxy" as his Halloween costume choice this year.

There is no word on what Chris Pratt, who stars in the role in the "Guardians" franchise, thinks of this turn of events.

“It goes to show, you never know who's watching,” Coulter said.

