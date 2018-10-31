Adorable 2-year-old dresses up as H-E-B mic chef for Halloween

SAN ANTONIO - This year 2-year-old Cristian’s Halloween costume was inspired by one of his favorite places on earth -- H-E-B.

Cristian’s mom Julie said they frequent the Leon Springs H-E-B almost daily.

Julie said Cristian asks, “Mom we going to ‘ABCD’s?” in reference to the Texas supermarket chain.

“I know I should correct him but it’s so cute cause he’s trying to say H-E-B!” Julie told KSAT.

Cristian loves getting pizza samples and riding in the yellow car grocery cart, according to his mother.

Julie said the mic chef at H-E-B is one of Cristian’s favorites and the duo always stop by the mic chef station to grab samples.

“They’re always so friendly and chat with us … so this year we thought it would be cute to dress him up as the mic chef,” Julie said.

Looking good, Cristian!

