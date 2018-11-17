Stevens HS students surprise classmate with bike after his was stolen

SAN ANTONIO - The bike belonging to Kai Kelly, a Japanese immigrant student at Stevens High School, was stolen two weeks ago.

Kai loved his bike, riding it everywhere for several hours a day. His family told KSAT he was devastated when it was stolen.

But his cross-country teammates came together Friday morning to get him a new one, saying they love Kai despite his sometimes goofy personality.

“He came into the locker room and was really sad and we asked him what happened,” teammate Daniel Campos said. “And he mentioned his bike was stolen. And we immediately went to coach Hesson and came up with this plan. Our whole team got on it right away."

Kai was surprised by his teammates' kindness, saying that in Japan, he had not experience the same kindness.

Kai’s father, Clancey Kelly, said he’s not an emotional person but felt overwhelmed by how the team has truly welcomed his son.

“I was nervous that he may get bullied,” Kelly said.

Kelly said that because his son was just learning English and being a little quirky, he was worried.

“He’s been having some challenges, like remembering his schedule and remembering to put his clothes on the right way. Just goofy little stuff,” Kelly said.

He is grateful that the students embraced his sometimes goofy son.

“I just feel kind of overwhelmed. I’m not a crier,” Kelly said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.