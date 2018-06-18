'Stop resisting': Teaser trailer for 'COPS' season premiere features BCSO deputies

SAN ANTONIO - The day has finally arrived for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and for San Antonio residents who have been anxiously waiting to see deputies on the iconic TV show “COPS.”

In a teaser trailer for Monday’s show, a BCSO deputy is seen arresting a man and telling him, "Stop resisting, hands behind your back, behind your back."

The deputy is later heard asking the man, "What did you throw out? There are kids here."

Production crews filmed BCSO deputies last year between September and November and will air the footage as part of the premiere for its 31st season.

On its Facebook page, the show said Monday night’s airing will feature two full hours of "COPS" on the Paramount Network, which was formerly known as the SPIKE channel.

The show will air Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m. CT on the Paramount Network.

To view the trailer, click on the link below.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.