Sunday service in the midst of destruction

SAN ANTONIO - In midst of destruction and chilly weather, dozens showed up Sunday morning outside of Travis Park United Methodist Church for worship. The church was forced to carry out their ministries and service outdoors after it suffered a collapse caused by storms Friday morning.

The organization Corazon Ministries spearheaded the outdoor efforts by serving food and giving coats and blankets to the homeless.

"We had a generous donation from Bill Miller's of 600 tacos," said Carol Gamble, executive director of Corazon Ministries.

Cornelius Wheeler was surprised at the closure but is thankful for the church's commitment to help him.

"I mean, I'm hungry, so it makes me feel good," Wheeler said. "I'm grateful for it."

They broke bread and just a few feet away they had set up lawn chairs and tables for the service.

"When the rain comes down, the joy and the strength of the Lord rises," the leader of the church's choir said.

They converted a public park into a place of worship.

"When they were in their time of need, you saw people from across the city step up, including the City of San Antonio," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. "We wanted to make sure they had clearance to conduct their services in the park. Travis Park Church is one of those beacons of our entire city so, we're very pleased to see everyone step up" to help.

Corazon Ministries says they'll continue to serve food to the homeless as scheduled. Meanwhile Travis Park United Methodist Church will continue to have services outdoors until a temporary roof is placed on the church and the building is deemed safe.

