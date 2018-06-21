Surgery technician accused of stealing personal information from BAMC

SAN ANTONIO - A surgery technician is accused of taking personal information from a surgeon and other active-duty and retired military members at Brooke Army Medical Center.

Abelardo Arellano, 32, was arrested after his wife found a notebook belonging to him with several people's names, birthdays and Social Security numbers in it, authorities said.

He told her he had gotten into hacking, and that's why she believes he was using the personal information, authorities said.

Arellano’s wife is a nurse at the same hospital.

He's now being charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

