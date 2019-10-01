Surveying crew finds skeletal human remains near UTSA

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after skeletal human remains were found on the city's NW Side near the campus of the University of Texas at San Antonio.

SAPD officers went to the 7200 block of N. Loop 1604 West near Babcock Road at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday after the remains were found in a field by surveying workers.

Sgt. Michael Oliva said at this time investigators do not know the identity of the remains but hope clothing and items will help them in the case.

The Police Department's homicide and crime scene investigation units are at the scene collecting evidence, Oliva said.

Oliva said the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has been notified and will later collect the remains to determine the victim's identity.

