Police: 20-year-old killed, suspect crashes into trooper with teen girlfriend in car

DEVINE, Texas - Nathan Gruensteiner, 20, is in custody following a deadly shooting Sunday in the 100 block of CR 668, according to deputies with the Medina County Sheriff's Office.

Noah Hoover, 20, and Jesse Lee Hoover, 34, both suffered gunshot wounds around 5:20 p.m. after witnesses told deputies someone fired multiple shots from a dark-colored sedan.

Deputies identified Gruensteiner as the suspected shooter after talking to witnesses, according to news release.

Deputies located Gruensteiner driving a black Acura northbound between Bastrop and Austin.

"Williamson County Deputies and Texas Highway Patrol attempted to stop the suspect vehicle. The vehicle attempted to flee, eventually wrecking, causing damage to a trooper's vehicle," said a spokesperson with Medina County Sheriff's Office.

Gruensteiner and his 16-year-old girlfriend were taken into custody following the crash.

Noah Hoover, who suffered two gunshot wounds, was airlifted to University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Jesse Lee Hoover suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to the University Hospital by ambulance. He is expected to make a full recovery, deputies said.

