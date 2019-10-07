Girl, 13, from Val Verde County abducted; AMBER Alert issued

DEL RIO, Texas - An AMBER Alert was issued Monday for a 13-year-old girl from Val Verde County.

Betsabe Perez is believed to have been abducted by 19-year-old Erik Diaz-Tapia.

Diaz-Tapia is driving a red, older model four-door sedan, possibly a Pontiac, law enforcement authorities said.

He was last heard from in Del Rio.

Law enforcement officials believe Betsabe is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call the Val Verde County Sheriff's Office at 830-774-7513.

AMBER Alert Flyer Betsabe Perez

