Electrical fire destroys liquor store in South Bexar County, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO - An electrical fire destroyed a liquor store in far South Bexar County overnight, fire officials said Monday.

The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. at the House of Liquor located on South Loop 1604 West, not far from Pleasanton Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy flames both inside and outside the store. The fire destroyed the business.

Authorities say the fire moved quickly due to the flammable liquor inside. Firefighters were also hampered by the burglar bars on the building, officials said.

Sheriff's deputies evacuated some homes on the same property, but no one was hurt.

Fire officials said the homes were not damaged but that the electricity was cut off as a result of the fire.

Firefighters said the fire appears to be accidental due to an electrical problem, but that arson will still investigate.

