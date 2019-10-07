Police surround home, arrest murder suspect after shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police surrounded the home of a murder suspect early Sunday morning, before the man surrendered without incident.

Police say Christopher Bustos, 36, shot a man during an argument in the 1700 block of Point West around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he died.

Witnesses told police that Bustos was the shooter.

Bustos was charged with murder and is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.

The victim's identity has not been released because police are waiting to notify his next of kin.

Original Story: Man shot multiple times in chest on South Side

