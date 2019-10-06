Man shot multiple times in chest on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - One man is in critical condition at a hospital after an argument led to a shootout on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers say two men were arguing in the 1700 block of Point West around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

<iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2459.534928025696!2d-98.53669486003415!3d29.331978213202547!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x865c59d64e4f7537%3A0x8137649f2a2b54e3!2s1700%20Point%20W%2C%20San%20Antonio%2C%20TX%2078224!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1570366888402!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0;" allowfullscreen=""></iframe>

They say one of the men pulled out a gun during the argument and shot the other in the chest. The victim was taken to BAMC where he is currently in critical condition.

Officers say the victim knew the suspected shooter, and they plan to take the suspect into custody while the investigation continues.

