Taco Cabana is serving breakfast tacos all day in 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Taco Cabana is kicking off 2018 with all-day breakfast tacos.

Starting Tuesday, Taco Cabana is offering the bean and cheese taco, bacon, egg and cheese, chorizo egg and cheese and the steak egg and cheese taco all day, every day.

“For some time, our guests have asked us to serve select breakfast items outside of the traditional breakfast timeframe,” Taco Cabana President Chuck Locke said.

The company is also introducing TC Time! — a showcase of 12 signature tacos that will be available all day but will change throughout the year.

The January TC Time boxes are: The Breakfast TC Time Taco Box, which includes 12 bacon, egg and cheese tacos for $17.99, and the Lunch/Dinner TC Time Taco Box, which features 12 flame-grilled chicken fajita tacos with peppers and onions for $25.99.



“Many of our guests start their workdays later and later, and we’re happy and proud to now offer a selection of our great-tasting Breakfast Tacos all day long. Breakfast Tacos aren’t just for breakfast,” Locke said.

These special offers will be available at participating Taco Cabana locations.

