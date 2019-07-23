Teachers get free car washes at Wash Tub during back-to-school event

SAN ANTONIO - The Wash Tub is offering free full service car washes for school faculty members from August 1 through August 15.

School faculty who present a valid ID during the back-to-school event will get a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, complete wipe down of dash and console and all windows cleaned inside and out, according to a press release.

“Our local teachers and staff do so much for the community that we feel it is The Wash Tub’s responsibility to give back as much as we can. I personally want to say thank you to all teachers for their never-ending care and support of our children," said The Wash Tub president Matt Vizza.

There are 25 Wash Tub locations across San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, San Marcos, Round Rock, Kerrville and Georgetown.

For more information visit WashTub.com.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.