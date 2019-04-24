TECH SA: Accenture opens new cyber center in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Accenture Federal Services recently opened a cyber center in San Antonio.

The center is not only protecting the government from cyberattacks but is helping to grow the cyber and tech field in San Antonio.

“It’s a state of the art cyber center that has capabilities that we can provide to our clients as a service where they need specific expertise resources software to help manage their cyberthreats,” Benjamin Peavy, officer managing director for Accenture San Antonio, said.

The new facility on the Northwest Side already employs 40 people, including cybersecurity specialists and analysts.

“Employees in this new cyber center are working in real time, protecting federal agencies from across the nation,” Peavy said.

In total, Accenture Federal Services employs 1,300 people in San Antonio.

“There are a lot of cyber professionals because of all the cyber work that we have with the Air Force with the 24th and 25th Command, the Army research lab; and great institutions like UTSA have a huge focus on cybersecurity. It's one of the reasons we decided to open the cyber center here in San Antonio,” Peavy said.

Accenture Federal Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture.

Accenture recently became the anchor industry partner for San Antonio Cyber P-tech at Sam Houston High School that is opening up next school year and will provide students with skills related to cybersecurity.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.