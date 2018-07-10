SAPD: Teen accidentally shoots another teen while playing with gun

SAN ANTONIO - Police say a group of teens was playing with a gun at a home on the South Side on Monday night when the gun went off, shooting one of the children in the leg.

Police were called to a home in the 400 block of Chalmers and found a teen with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. That child was taken to an area hospital.

The gunman ran from the scene.

Police said they have one person in custody, but did not say whether it was the teenage gunman.

It's unclear if the child will face charges. Police believe the shooting was accidental.

A sergeant at the scene had the following advice for children: "Don't play with guns."

The accidental shooting comes only a day after a 2-year-old Houston boy found an unsecured 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol on his living room couch and accidentally shot himself in the head.

The 2-year-old died.

