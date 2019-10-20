Teen killed after SUV rolls off exit along Interstate 35

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old driver is dead following a rollover wreck near Interstate 35 and Frio Street near downtown.

San Antonio police said a woman driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was traveling south on I-35 and attempted to take the Frio Street exit.

The vehicle hit the concrete wall as it took the curve and fell off the ramp.

The driver was ejected, police said, as the SUV flipped and came to a rest in a grassy area. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 28-year-old passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

