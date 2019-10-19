One person killed after roof of mobile home collapses in Boerne

One person was killed after the roof of a mobile home collapsed Saturday in Boerne.

Jeff Fincke, Kendall County emergency management coordinator, said the roof collapsed before 1 p.m. as a family was jacking up one side of the trailer in the 300 block of Los Indios Ranch.

Seven people in total were trapped, including one that was killed, Fincke said. One person was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

At least six emergency crews responded, including Boerne Fire Department and San Antonio Fire Department.

