SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times Thursday night on the city's North Side.

Police said the man was shot in the legs and abdomen around 7 p.m. at The Jackson Apartment Homes on Jackson Keller Road near Vance Jackson Road.

The victim was taken to University Hospital.

Police said a car with several people inside it fled the scene, but they didn't get a description of the car or the shooter.

