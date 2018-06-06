Tejano legend Jimmy Gonzalez, of Grupo Mazz, dies in SA at 67

SAN ANTONIO - Legendary Tejano star Jimmy Gonzalez died Wednesday morning.

He was 67.

According to the Brownsville Herald, promotions manager Eloy Leija said Gonzalez died at 9:57 a.m. at a San Antonio hospital after dealing with medical issues.

Leija told the Brownsville Herald that his “heart stopped and they brought him back to life” and he was later transported to the hospital, where he died.

Leija called Gonzalez’s death a “big blow” to the company, as they were the only ones keeping Tejano music around.

Gonzalez, who was the lead singer of Jimmy Gonzalez & Grupo Mazz, was scheduled to perform in San Antonio at KXTN’s 30th anniversary Tejano & Proud festival June 15-16.

The six-time Grammy Award winner Gonzalez also performed recently at this year’s Fiesta Oyster Bake and then at Tejano Explosion.

