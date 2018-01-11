Tejano star Jay Perez sings to girl in SA hospital, surprises her with gifts

SAN ANTONIO - Tejano star and San Antonio native Jay Perez paid a special visit to Children’s Hospital of San Antonio on Monday, surprising a 10-year-old fan with gifts and a sing-along to one of her favorite Perez songs.

In a Facebook Live video posted onto his Jay Perez and the Band fan page, Perez walks in to meet young Golie in her hospital room, where her family is already listening to one of the Tejano singer’s songs.

In the video, Golie’s family says she watches Perez’s music videos “over and over and over” and knows “all the words” to his songs, with her favorite one being “No Quiero Estar Solo.”

Before singing her favorite song, Perez -- also known by his fans as “The Voice” -- tells Golie, “When you get better, you’re going to have to come on stage with me so we can sing together.”

According to Tejano Nation, Golie’s family says she’s been hospitalized since Dec. 29 and could be released later this week.

Perez, who has won several Tejano Music Awards, said when he found out Golie was a big fan of his, he just had to meet her.

“Just wanted to come and say hello to Golie and meet her and her wonderful family, and when we found out she’s a big fan we couldn't resist,” Perez said. “Hopefully when she gets to be up and going, feeling better, and gets on her feet, we can invite her to one of our shows.”

FOR STORY IDEAS, EMAIL: agarcia@ksat.com

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.