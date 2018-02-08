Tejano star Joe Lopez granted parole after serving 11 years in prison

SAN ANTONIO - Tejano star Joe Lopez has been granted parole after serving 11 years in prison for raping his then-13-year-old niece Krystal Lopez in 2004.

On Jan. 26, the Texas Pardons and Parole Board granted the parole for the 67-year-old Lopez after he completed a nine-month Sex Offender Education Program.

A Cameron County jury sentenced Lopez, a Grammy-award winning singer and co-founder of the popular band Grupo Mazz, to 32 years in prison in 2006.

According to records, Lopez was sentenced to 20 years for one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, eight years for a second count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and four years for indecency with a child.

Lopez is currently being held in the Hightower Unit in Dayton, Texas and was initially eligible for parole on Oct. 26, 2016, according to records.

According to the Valley Morning Star, Lopez will be undergoing a releasing process that will take 30 to 45 days.

Upon his release, Lopez will undergo “supervised parole” through Oct. 31, 2026, and could be released by mid-February, according to the Valley Morning Star.

Lopez will also be required to register as a sex offender once he is released from prison.

