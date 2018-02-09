Testimony ends in Julie Mott trial

SAN ANTONIO - A professor of mortuary sciences at San Antonio College was the final defense witness in the civil trial of a lawsuit alleging that Mission Park Funeral Home was negligent in the disappearance of Julie Mott's body.

The lawsuit also alleges gross negligence by the funeral home and is seeking $1 million in damages.

Professor Felix Gonzales testified that Mission Park employees operated according to state regulations in the handling of Mott's funeral prior to the disappearance of her body.

Her body disappeared while awaiting transfer to a crematorium following her memorial service in August 2015.

The plaintiff's attorney argued that Mission Park violated the Mott family's trust by not providing proper care, custody and control of the body as promised.

Closing arguments followed by jury deliberations are set for Monday morning in Judge Norma Gonzalez's 131st District Court.



Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.