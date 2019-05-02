Texas Special Olympics come to San Antonio for 50th games

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Special Olympics have arrived in San Antonio for its 50th games.

This marks the first time the games have been held in the Alamo City.

The Special Olympics games provide opportunities for more than 58,000 children and adults with disabilities.

The four-day event kicked off early Thursday with the law enforcement torch run at the Alamo.

“It's just amazing -- the awareness that goes on as they come together for one flame and lighting of the 50th anniversary cauldron. It's called the Flame of Hope,” said Tim Martin, CEO and president of Special Olympics Texas

Law enforcement officers will do a final leg run at Friday evening's ceremony at Morgan's Wonderland.

Then, the Flame of Hope Cauldron will be officially lit at 7 p.m. Friday at the event emceed by actress Eva Longoria.

The games are open to the public and run through Sunday.

