Texas teacher brings his corgi, Banjo, to class every day

AUSTIN, Texas - An AP English teacher in Austin brings his corgi to school with him every day, and the internet is loving it.

Sophie Vershbow posted a photo of her friend’s boyfriend, the English teacher, and his corgi in what appears to be their school yearbook photo.

“Less teachers with guns, more teachers with corgis,” Vershbow tweeted.

The corgi’s name is Banjo, according to the tweet.

One response to Vershbow’s tweet was about another classroom-going corgi who goes to community college with his mom, who teaches a criminal law class.

Heart melted. Check out some reactions to the tweet below:

My friend’s boyfriend is an AP English teacher in Austin. He brings his dog Banjo to school every day. Less teachers with guns, more teachers with corgis. pic.twitter.com/BZdYUZjK8o — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) March 5, 2018

That's awesome! My wife teaches an Intro to Criminal Law class at Paradise Valley Community College with our corgi Colton. pic.twitter.com/QpETkf4Fng — John Sirlin (@SirlinJohn) March 6, 2018

My corgi (Morgi), who could be Banjo’s twin, approves of this. pic.twitter.com/1NOysI47bN — Melissa Haub (@melissa_haub) March 6, 2018

where do we sign up pic.twitter.com/QPaDuGzQ4r — IT Bae (@ICVRUS) March 6, 2018

Corgi on a post. pic.twitter.com/WoT2sYbcJz — See Sunny Sierra ☃️🏔 (@SeeSunnySierra) March 6, 2018

