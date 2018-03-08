News

Texas teacher brings his corgi, Banjo, to class every day

Corgi named Banjo is melting hearts on Twitter

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
AUSTIN, Texas - An AP English teacher in Austin brings his corgi to school with him every day, and the internet is loving it.

Sophie Vershbow posted a photo of her friend’s boyfriend, the English teacher, and his corgi in what appears to be their school yearbook photo.

“Less teachers with guns, more teachers with corgis,” Vershbow tweeted.

The corgi’s name is Banjo, according to the tweet.

One response to Vershbow’s tweet was about another classroom-going corgi who goes to community college with his mom, who teaches a criminal law class.

Heart melted. Check out some reactions to the tweet below:

