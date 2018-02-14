Texas teacher, wife of school district AD accused of improper relationship with student, 15

CALDWELL, Texas - A Texas teacher, who is the wife of the Caldwell school district athletic director, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old male student.

Jamie Goforth, 37, turned herself in to the Burleson County’s Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, according to KBTX-TV.

The TV station reported that school officials were notified on Feb. 2 about a possible teacher-student improper relationship and immediately told authorities.

An investigation ensued and authorities determined Goforth had a relationship with the teen student that dated back to last October.

A warrant was issued for her arrest and she was taken into custody. Goforth has been charged with improper relationship between educator and student, KBTX reported.

Goforth’s husband is Bobby Jack Goforth, the current Caldwell Independent School District athletic director and former head football coach.

Caldwell ISD issued a statement obtained by KBTX:

"Many in our school community have heard of the arrest of Caldwell High School teacher Jamie Goforth. The incident is being addressed through the court system, and the employee is not currently assigned to duty.

"The District holds all employees to a high standard of professionalism. We will monitor the matter and cooperate with any law enforcement requests throughout this legal process."

"Our first priority is to provide a safe learning environment for our students. Personnel matters are considered confidential, so please understand that we are unable to provide further details regarding this matter. We thank our entire community for the support of Caldwell ISD and its students.”

This is the second case of an improper teacher-student relationship at Caldwell High School in the academic calendar year.

Aracely Sauceda, 24, resigned in September after she was charged with having an improper relationship with a student and indecency with a child in a case that involved a 16-year-old student.

Caldwell is located 23 miles outside Bryan, Texas.

