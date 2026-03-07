WEEKEND FORECAST: When & where to expect storms

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- TODAY: Storms likely after 2 PM
- RISKS: Damaging wind gusts, large hail (up to golf‑ball size), isolated heavy downpours
- TONIGHT: Widespread rain and thunderstorms continue
- WATCHING FOR: Street flooding and flash flooding, especially in low‑lying areas
- TOMORROW: Lingering rain before 2 PM, then clearing with highs in the 60s–70s
- TUESDAY: Another round of storms possible
FORECAST
TODAY
A spring cold front moves in this afternoon, triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms—some strong to severe—lasting into late tonight. The first half of Saturday stays mainly dry, but by midday the front pushes into the Hill Country and reaches San Antonio after 2 p.m.
TONIGHT
The strongest storms may produce wind gusts of 60–70 mph and hail up to golf‑ball size. Rounds of storms continue off and on through the night, with downpours lingering into early Sunday. Street flooding and flash flooding are likely in low‑lying areas and water crossings—especially important in a region as flash‑flood‑prone as San Antonio.
TOMORROW
Storms won’t be continuous, and there will be breaks between rounds of rain. By around 2 p.m., the heaviest activity moves out, leaving highs in the 60s and 70s.
THIS WEEK
Rain chances return Tuesday as another disturbance approaches Texas. Expect scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms, with a low-end risk for a few strong to severe storms. Rainfall totals look modest overall, but pockets of heavier rain remain possible. If current weakening trends hold, rainfall may end up lighter than hoped, offering limited drought help.
Stay weather aware and have a way to receive warning information! Have storm photos or videos to share? You can upload them using KSAT Connect.
