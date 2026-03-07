WEEKEND FORECAST: When & where to expect storms

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Storms likely after 2 PM RISKS: Damaging wind gusts, large hail (up to golf‑ball size), isolated heavy downpours

TONIGHT: Widespread rain and thunderstorms continue WATCHING FOR: Street flooding and flash flooding, especially in low‑lying areas

TOMORROW: Lingering rain before 2 PM, then clearing with highs in the 60s–70s

TUESDAY: Another round of storms possible

FORECAST

TODAY

A spring cold front moves in this afternoon, triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms—some strong to severe—lasting into late tonight. The first half of Saturday stays mainly dry, but by midday the front pushes into the Hill Country and reaches San Antonio after 2 p.m.

Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

TONIGHT

The strongest storms may produce wind gusts of 60–70 mph and hail up to golf‑ball size. Rounds of storms continue off and on through the night, with downpours lingering into early Sunday. Street flooding and flash flooding are likely in low‑lying areas and water crossings—especially important in a region as flash‑flood‑prone as San Antonio.

Best chance to see storms will be late Saturday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

TOMORROW

Storms won’t be continuous, and there will be breaks between rounds of rain. By around 2 p.m., the heaviest activity moves out, leaving highs in the 60s and 70s.

THIS WEEK

Rain chances return Tuesday as another disturbance approaches Texas. Expect scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms, with a low-end risk for a few strong to severe storms. Rainfall totals look modest overall, but pockets of heavier rain remain possible. If current weakening trends hold, rainfall may end up lighter than hoped, offering limited drought help.

Showers and storms this weekend, then another round possible Tuesday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Stay weather aware and have a way to receive warning information! Have storm photos or videos to share? You can upload them using KSAT Connect.

