Texas teen getting scholarship following act of kindness caught on camera

LA MARQUE, Texas - Evoni Williams, 18, is getting major props on social media after helping a patron of the La Marque Waffle House restaurant where she works.

An elderly man told Williams he was having a hard time cutting his ham because his “hands don’t work too good,” according to a now-viral Facebook photo posted by another customer.

Without hesitation, she took his plate and began cutting up his ham, the post reads.

The photo has garnered more than 46,000 shares in just six days.

Texas Southern University also took notice of Williams’ act of kindness and offered her a $16,000 scholarship after learning she works at the restaurant as a way to save for college, according to ABC 13.

Williams is grateful for the scholarship and said she would have done it for anybody because it’s the right thing to do.

